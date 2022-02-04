DDMA meet on Friday, decision on reopening schools likely

Restaurants, gym owners appeal for relaxation in norms

The decision on reopening schools in the Capital is likely to be taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) scheduled for Friday.

In the last meeting of the DDMA, the Delhi government had recommended the reopening of schools to prevent a learning gap and further damage to the socio-emotional well-being of students. The DDMA had, however, postponed the decision to the next meeting.

With the COVID positivity rate staying below 5%, hotels and restaurants have also requested the DDMA to take a decision on lifting the night curfew restrictions so that they can make up for the losses incurred due to prolonged closures and other restrictions.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has requested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to lift the night curfew and save jobs. “Millions of workers are employed in the restaurant industry. We are suffering silently and need urgent support to revive the restaurant sector in Delhi,” the NRAI said.

Last week, the government lifted weekend curfews in the city and allowed restaurants to reopen. However, restaurants have reduced working hours as night curfews from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. continue to be imposed.

Gym and spa owners, too, demanded that they be allowed to open for business. The Delhi Gym Association asked why the DDMA has not allowed gyms to reopen when everything else has been given the go-ahead. The association said it would stage protests if gyms are not given the permission.