DDMA likely to lift fines for mask-related violations, other COVID restrictions soon

Need to remain vigilant without lowering the guard: L-G

Need to remain vigilant without lowering the guard: L-G

All COVID-related restrictions, including fines for not wearing masks, are likely to be lifted from the Capital soon, sources said after a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and experts, saw Mr. Baijal stressing on the need to remain vigilant despite the continuing decline in COVID cases.

A Delhi government source said an official order regarding the decision was likely to be issued soon and existing COVID restrictions could be done away with as early as on Friday.

Currently, a fine of ₹500 is imposed on citizens for not wearing masks in public places, which comes under the umbrella of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and is, statistically, the most-committed offence in the city. Restrictions aimed at stemming the possible spread of COVID infection are also in place for social gatherings, such as marriages and funerals among others.

“Notwithstanding the decline in COVID positive cases, after detailed discussions with experts it was decided to focus on hospital based sentinel surveillance and enhancing vaccination coverage of the targeted population,” the L-G tweeted.

Mr. Baijal added that while appreciating the efforts made by all stakeholders in managing the COVID-19 spread, he emphasised the need to follow the “5 fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI”.

“To effectively meet any scenario in future that may arise, advised all agencies to remain vigilant without lowering the guard,” he added.