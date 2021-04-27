DDMA forms panel for supply of essential services

The 6-member team will also engage in arranging COVID-related critical supplies

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has constituted a six-member empowered group to ensure smooth supply of essential services and commodities in the national capital during the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an order, the DDMA said the group will also engage with private sector and industry associations for arrangements of critical supplies related to COVID equipment and logistics which are required at the field level by districts or other departments.

The six-member group will be headed by Delhi Trade and Taxes Commissioner Ankur Garg.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 is unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36% in the last few days.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 a.m. on May 3, he said. Before extension, it was scheduled to end at 5 a.m. on Monday.

In an order, State Nodal Officer (COVID-19) Satya Gopal said the empowered group will address the issues of export-oriented units due to restrictions imposed during curfew.

Mr. Gopal, who is also the Additional Chief Secretary (Power), said in the order that it will also address issues, if any, being faced by district administration with regard to availability of COVID-19 related essential goods and services, other than medicines and hospital supplies.

“The six-member group will also identify problem areas and provide effective solutions thereof, delineate policies, formulate plans, strategies and take all necessary steps for effective and time-bound implementation of these plans/strategies/decisions,” it also stated.