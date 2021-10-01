DDMA eases curbs on festive gatherings

New Delhi

01 October 2021

Chhath Puja celebrations won’t be allowed at public places, states official order

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday relaxed prohibition on gatherings in the Capital in view of the upcoming festival season.

The DDMA stated that these relaxations would be in place till November 15. While Durga Puja pandals and events such as Ramlilas have been given the go-ahead, Chhath Puja celebrations have not be allowed at public places.

A day after Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the situation, the DDMA, in an order, stated that a maximum number of 200 attendees would be allowed at such events but with certain riders.

Permission from DM

All event organisers have to obtain requisite permission from the District Magistrate concerned for organising festive events. Fairs, melas, food stalls (inside and outside the venues), rides, rallies and processions have not been permitted as part of the festivals in Delhi, the order stated.

While events at open spaces will be subject to a ceiling of 200 people, visitors up to 50% capacity of the venues will be allowed. The ceiling on the number of attendees will be decided by the local DM and District DCP keeping in mind the size of the ground and the social distancing norms.

No standing crowds will be allowed at the venues. Event organisers have been directed to ensure separate entry and exits for visitors and allow only persons with face masks to enter.

Each event site will have a nodal officer in-charge and the activities will be videographed by the district administration.

While reviewing the COVID-19 scenario in the city on Wednesday, the L-G had observed that the situation was good but warned against letting one’s guard down.

The DDMA had also decided that schools for junior classes will be allowed to resume only after the festival season ends.