DDMA bans Chhath Puja celebrations on Yamuna banks

Devotees at India Gate pond in Delhi.

New Delhi

30 October 2021 02:25 IST

Cinema halls can run with full capacity; number of participants in weddings, funerals increased

The celebration of Chhath Puja will be allowed at public places except on the banks of the Yamuna and cinema halls can run with 100% capacity, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Friday.

The ceiling on the number of attendees at weddings and funerals has also been increased, the DDMA said, adding that due caution is needed to be taken even though the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate have declined considerably.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chhath celebrations will be permitted only at designated sites located outside the containment zones. Chhath Pooja samitis or organisers will have to submit an undertaking to the respective District Magistrate.

Such designated sites will be identified by the Revenue Department in coordination with Delhi Police and civic bodies, along with other land-owning agencies. Devotees can offer such pooja material which can then be collected by municipal workers and other agencies for proper disposal under the supervision of the District Magistrate. However, no sites will be notified on the banks of the Yamuna, the DDMA order said.

According to the order, while all educational institutions will be permitted to open up to 50% of their capacity, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes are allowed to operate with 100% of their seating capacity, subject to strict adherence of the standard operating procedures and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Weddings as well as last-rite ceremonies, the order said, will have maximum 200 people in attendance.