DDCD official gets show-cause notice for ‘misusing’ public resources 

Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah for allegedly using his public office for political activities, which amounted to “misuse of public resources”, as per an official order by the Planning Department.

The action is based on a complaint by BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh that while working as DDCD vice-chairperson, Mr. Shah had acted as the official spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party for political gains, which is in violation of the established procedures.

Responding to the notice, Mr. Shah said that the L-G has no jurisdiction over his office.

“I have seen the notice issued by the Planning Department of the Delhi government, on the behest of the L-G and BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh. The L-G has no jurisdiction over the office of DDCD vice-chairperson which is a Minister-rank position appointed by the Delhi Cabinet. DDCD’s terms of reference make it clear that only the Chief Minister has powers to remove the DDCD official. In issuing this notice, the L-G has exceeded his jurisdiction,” Mr. Shah said.

Attack on party

AAP termed it yet another attack on Delhi government due to its rising graph in Gujarat. “The L-G has no answers to rising crime and garbage mountains in Delhi, but issues a letter everyday targeting the work of the Delhi government,” the party said.

The DDCD acts as a think tank for the Delhi government and helps the government in various projects across departments.

The notice issued by the Planning Department of the Delhi government in the name of the L-G has given seven days to Mr. Shah to explain his position.

The notice read, “It is observed from the transcripts of the above mentioned videos that Mr. Jasmine Shah has used the public office of DDCD V-C for political activities which tantamount to misuse of public resources.”

“Every public servant needs to observe the principle of neutrality and with his action, Mr. Shah has violated it while holding a public office,” it said.