DDC for accelerating mobility transition to e-vehicles in city

A report recommending a single-window clearance system for registering electric vehicles in the Capital among other suggestions was submitted to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot here on Monday, the government said in a statement.

The report, titled ‘Accelerating Delhi’s Mobility Transition: Insights from the Delhi Urban Mobility Lab’, has been prepared by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi and the Rocky Mountain Institute and proposes 10 actionable solutions to accelerate mobility transition to e-vehicles in the city.

The report also states that ₹6,000 crore would be saved if the target for registration of 25% e-vehicles of all registrations was met by 2023 as per Delhi’s draft electric vehicle policy. The policy is likely to be notified by the Delhi government soon.

“This report will become an important reference point for all our agencies on the various reforms needed to ensure a successful transition to electric vehicles,” Mr. Gahlot was quoted as having said. The report is based on discussions and suggestions received at the Mobility Lab workshop hosted by DDC and Rocky Mountain Institute in Delhi on June 26-27.

Simpler processes

According to the statement, the report proposed the creation of a single-window clearance system that provides clearer and simpler processes for both registering and permitting electric vehicles, commissioning of charging and battery swapping infrastructure and a government-led interest rate subvention scheme for attractive financing of e-vehicles.

“Investing in clean mobility is investing in the health of people of Delhi and that is why the government is keen on playing a significant role in catalysing and easing transition to electric mobility in the city,” said DDC chairman Jasmine Shah.

“The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is keen to work with all stakeholders to implement solutions that can make Delhi the electric vehicle capital of India,” Mr. Shah said.

The report estimated that as per the draft electric policy of Delhi which targets 25% registration of e-vehicles among total registration of vehicles in Delhi by 2023, the Capital will need to register approximately five lakh new EVs in the next five years.

During their lifespan, these EVs are estimated to save approximately ₹6,000 crore expenditure on fossil fuel imports and 4.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to one lakh petrol cars, the report noted. It will also improve air quality by negating 159 tonnes of PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter) tailpipe emissions, which are a known cause of respiratory diseases and premature deaths, it added.