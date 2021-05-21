DDC delivers over 2,000 oxygen concentrators

Using a unique tech-based solution and with the selfless contribution of several individuals and organisations, the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) has delivered over 2,300 oxygen concentrators to several Delhi government hospitals to help them in the treatment of patients in this difficult time, the Delhi government stated here Friday.

The streamlined process, the government stated, involves vetting medical equipment once received through donors, attaching a unique QR code and then supplying them to various hospitals as per their needs, the government also stated.

The government stated that DDC roped in the support of Delhivery, Uber and Portr who contributed resources free of cost to ensure seamless delivery of life-saving medical equipment to Delhi’s hospitals without a moment’s delay.