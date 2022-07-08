DDA’s liabilities soaring due to mismanagement: L-G

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: file photo

Saxena seeks public suggestions to improve its financial health

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday highlighted the “poor” financial health of the Delhi Development Authority and said “mismanagement” has led to its liabilities exceeding ₹10,000 crore.

The L-G, who is also the chairperson of the DDA, raised the points in a post on his official Twitter handle. Mr. Saxena, while inviting suggestions from the public, tweeted that the DDA owns “one of the costliest and largest chunks of real estate in the world”.

In a graphic that was posted along with Mr. Saxena’s tweet, the total income of the DDA – from financial year 2019-20 to 2021-22 – stood at ₹3,578.69 crore while the total expenditure stood at ₹6,787.83 crore.

The urban body’s cash deficit stands at ₹3209.14 crore and its loan liabilities from FY 2016-17 to 2021-22 stand at ₹8,915 crore.

According to a senior DDA official, the liabilities are mainly attributed to the urban body’s housing operations and the failure of its previous housing schemes.

Housing scheme failure

In March, The Hindu had reported that all housing schemes launched by the DDA since 2014 had received a poor response. For instance: in the 2019 scheme, 15,902 of 17,922 flats on offer had remained unsold.

“The housing schemes of 2017, 2019 and 2021 received a lukewarm response. We already have 15,000 unsold flats and we are on the verge of completing 30,000 more flats in Dwarka, Narela and other areas. The problem has arisen because of poor response to lower income group houses, which were aimed at being affordable,” said the senior DDA official, adding that the liabilities are due to internal loans taken for housing operations.

In the authority’s 2014 housing scheme, in which 25,040 flats were offered, a total of 12,270 flats remained unsold.

Similarly, in the authority’s 2017 scheme, 9,286 of 12,617 flats remained unsold.

In early 2021, the DDA launched a housing scheme with 1,353 flats on offer in Jasola, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Narela, but could sell only 860 flats.

Mr. Saxena’s invite for public participation and suggestions comes a day after he tweeted on the poor financial health of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while inviting suggestions to improve the same.

Over the past week, Mr. Saxena has invited suggestions and sought public participation in solving issues that affect the public – including the clearing of landfill sites, improving air quality, daily sewage discharge in Yamuna and shortage of water in the city.