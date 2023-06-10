DDA violating HC order with demolition drives: AAP

June 10, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been running illegal demolition drives in slum clusters of south Delhi.

“The High Court had issued a notice to the DDA and a stay order against the demolition drive. However, despite the High Court order the DDA is continuing its demolition drive in complete violation of the order,” the party said in a statement.

When contacted, the DDA did not comment on the issue.

The party claimed that the authority has “forcefully” evicted residents and cut electricity and water supply to their houses.

Referring to a demolition drive in Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji earlier this week, the party said the Centre’s promise of ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’ has turned out a “white lie”, as only 1,864 out of 3,024 families have been given flats by the DDA.

AAP demanded that all residents be allocated proper permanent housing before any action is taken against them.

In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said AAP has become a party of “habitually liars”.

“They are trying to mislead slum dwellers for political reasons. At Bhumiheen Camp, only those slums are being demolished whose occupants vacated them after getting alternate flats,” he added.