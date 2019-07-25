DDA violated real estate laws, claims plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on a petition alleging that the land-owning body has not registered its housing scheme of 2017 and 2019 with the RERA.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar called for the stand of RERA and DDA on the petition by the next date of hearing on November 19.

The HC gave the order after a public interest litigation filed by Abhijit Mishra, a financial economist, contended that the DDA violated the real estate regulation laws by not registering its housing scheme of 2017 and 2019 with the RERA.

The petition, filed through advocate Payal Bahl, has claimed that the DDA has not provided the RERA with the completion certificate, commencement certificate and occupancy certificate of the projects under its housing schemes of 2017 and 2019. The petition further claimed that the DDA also did not provide to RERA a copy of the authorised prospectus of the sanctioned plans of the projects under the two schemes. It said DDA was in default of the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Exemption not granted

“The DDA has not been granted exemption from registration of its housing scheme-cum-project under the statutory provision of the Real Estate [Regulation and Development] Act, 2016,” the petition said.

“Thus, it was a deliberate and malicious attempt by the officers of the DDA to contravene the laws of the land,” it added.

The plea has sought directions to the DDA to suspend the allotment process of the apartments under the its 2019 housing scheme until it completes the formality of registration of its project with the RERA.

It also sought for setting up of a committee to investigate and audit the quality standards of the real estate project of DDA’s housing scheme of 2017 and 2019 for their structural integrity as per the National Building Code of India, 2016.