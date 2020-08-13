DDA told to pay ₹50L fine for water contamination

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to deposit with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), an environment damage compensation of ₹50 lakh imposed on it for alleged water contamination of storm water drains on the Samalkha-Dwarka Road here.
The High Court’s order came on DDA’s plea challenging the DPCC’s July 10 decision to impose environment damage compensation of ₹50 lakh on the land owning agency for allegedly spoiling the water quality in the storm water drains.
The court clarified that the deposit would be subject to outcome of the plea moved by the DDA and posted the case for further hearing on November 20.
The urban body contended that the July 10 order of the DPCC was “illegal, arbitrary and unreasonable” as it does not have the jurisdiction to take such a decision.
It contended that unless there was a specific provision in the statute enabling the authority to levy a penalty, it cannot levy any penalty or damages with reference to the general powers provided under the Environment Protection Act.
“It is respectfully submitted that in the present case, the respondent [DPCC] has levied the environmental compensation upon the petitioner [DDA] under the Environment Act, read with the provisions of the Water Act,” the petition also said.
“It is respectfully submitted that neither the Environment Act nor the Water Act provides for a specific power enabling the DPCC to impose a penalty or compensation of such nature. No justification has been given for the quantification of the exorbitant amount of ₹50 lakh levied on the petitioner,” the DDA said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath