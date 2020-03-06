DDA told to form special purpose vehicle for Yamuna rejuvenation

NEW DELHI

06 March 2020 01:38 IST

NGT asks Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh to take action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to constitute within two weeks a special purpose vehicle for rejuvenation of the Yamuna.

“The functions of such entity will include ecological restoration of the floodplain zones, setting up of biodiversity parks, artificial wetlands, phytoremediation of drains at the river mouth locations, maintaining the vigil land undertaking flow measurement, creating ecological services, removing encroachments and undertaking other activities, including river front development,” a Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said.

“It may also take steps to attract and educate the citizens and nature enthusiasts for activities, including building environmental temper amongst citizenry, without in any manner causing any damage to the floodplains,” it said

The Bench also directed the State governments of Delhi, Haryana and U.P. to take expeditious action pertaining to sewage management, industrial pollutants and solid waste that gets discharged into the river.

The CPCB was directed to issue notice to entities that were accountable to pay compensation. In cases of non-compliance, the pollution monitoring body was asked to move the NGT.

The green panel also directed the Delhi government to set up an Integrated Drain Management Cell, to be headed by the Chief Secretary, for remediation and management of all drains in the city. Representatives from various agencies, departments and urban local bodies owning such drains, were also asked to be a part of the said cell.

The NGT also directed the Delhi government to review its “free sewer scheme” in the city while stating that such policies are contrary to the “basic tenets of civic life”.

“Such a policy is certainly contrary to the basic tenets of civic life and the fundamental duties of the authorities in charge to deter pollution of the environment. There may be no objection to freeship if, in spite of freeship, the administration discharges basic obligations to prevent discharge of untreated sewage into water bodies, which is not happening,” the Bench observed.

Stating that resources of the State were “not meant to help a polluter,” the Bench said, “Pollution remains unabated, which seriously affects the rights of the citizens to a clean environment. It is better to provide a clean environment and recover the cost of remedying the pollution than declaring free sewage treatment and not treating the sewage.”