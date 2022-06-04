DDA to sell flats on first come-first served basis

The primary reason for allottees surrendering flats in Narela was the connectivity issue, said the DDA. | Photo Credit: File photo

June 04, 2022 01:39 IST

Move aimed at reviving the interest of homebuyers, says official

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to sell its unsold housing inventory from previous schemes on a first come, first served basis in July, said a senior DDA official on Friday.

Only 5,227 of 18,335 flats in the DDA’s special housing scheme 2021 — in areas such as Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Jasola — found takers after the draw of lots in April. In March, the urban body had announced that it had approved an amendment to its housing regulations, which prohibited people who already owned a flat or a plot in Delhi from buying its flats.

The official said the relaxation in the amendment is likely to receive a nod from the Union Ministry in the coming month, while adding that the urban body will not start any new housing projects in the near future.

“The flats are being surrendered on a recurring basis, so it is better to sell them on a first come, first served basis. The reason for surrendering of flats in Narela is the connectivity issue while those surrendering their flats in Jasola complain of high prices,” said the official, adding that the urban body is looking to curb the allotment of flats to non-serious buyers.

Unsold inventory

The DDA’s decision to dispose of its unsold inventory is being seen as a move to revive the interest among homebuyers.

Previously, The Hindu had reported that all DDA housing schemes since 2014 have had a poor response with a majority of the flats, including those listed in the 2017, 2019 and early 2021 schemes, remaining unsold – an observation that the DDA had admitted to in a document.

In the scheme launched in December 2021, most of the flats were returned by previous allottees.

“We have decided not to come up with new housing projects primarily because of the increased cost of land. Instead, the focus will be on the land pooling policy, and we do not want to parallelly explore other housing projects,” said the DDA official.

He added that for the flats that will be sold on the first come, first served basis, buyers will be allowed to access an online software to choose and make their bookings, which will have to be made by giving a registration fee of 10%