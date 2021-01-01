DDA to launch new scheme on Saturday

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday said a new housing scheme will be launched on January 2 and the portal for applications will remain active till February 16.

Under the new scheme, around 1,350 flats across categories will be made available, said DDA officials. “Approximately 1,320 flats of various categories at Dwarka, Jasola, Mangalpuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini will be provided. The Scheme will be linked to ‘Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme’ under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing For All (Urban) scheme,” an official said.

‘Completely online’

“The scheme will be launched completely through the online mode through the newly developed AWAAS software of DDA...,” a statement by DDA read.