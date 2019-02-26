DDA to launch housing scheme next month

The Delhi Development Authority will launch the Housing Scheme 2019 by March, with over 10,000 flats on offer, said a senior DDA official on Monday.

The online applications for the housing scheme will begin by March 15, said the official.

Under this year’s scheme, over 900 EWS (economically weaker section) flats are on offer in Narela apart from 8,383 LIG (low-income group) flats in Narela and Vasant Kunj and over 570 MIG (middle-income group) flats in Vasant Kunj.

Additionally, 448 HIG (higher-income group) flats will be offered in Vasant Kunj, under the 2019 scheme. All the flats are newly constructed, said the official.

Concession approved

Concession for allottees of one-bedroom flats in Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Siraspur was also approved at the meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDA Chairman.

“Allottees of these flats have continuously been representing that the size of the flat is small and the price is high. Now it has been decided to waive 50% off maintenance charges. These 50% charges will be adjusted against the remaining 10% of the cost of the flat, demand for which is yet to be raised by the DDA,” said an official.

Referring to the flats which were allotted under the 2014 and 2017 housing schemes, the official further added, “In cases where full cost of the flat has been received by the DDA, refund of 50% amount collected for maintenance will be given to the present owner of the flat.”

A proposal to permit allottees of one-bedroom flats in Rohini, Narela, Siraspur and Ramgarh Colony, to apply for adjoining vacant flats, was also placed at the meeting.

“As per [current] regulation, any person who owns another house or flat, is not entitled for allotment of second flat or house. But in this case, only one-time relaxation of this regulation has been allowed. This benefit will be applicable only to those allottees where adjacent flats are vacant and available,” the official added.