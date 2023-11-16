DDA to launch Festive Special Housing Scheme with 32,000 flats on offer

November 16, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday approved the launch of the Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023, with over 32,000 newly constructed flats of different categories on offer across locations including Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram and Narela.

The scheme was approved during a meeting headed by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who serves as the authority’s chairman, and it will be rolled out soon, said a DDA official.

The entire process for the scheme — from application to allotment and possession — will be done online via the DDA website. The flats will be offered either through e-auction or on First Come First Serve (FCFS) basis.

Under the e-auction mode, more than 1,100 luxury flats will be offered across categories including super high-income group (HIG) and HIG at Dwarka Sector 19B overlooking the upcoming DDA golf course as well as penthouses. Middle-income group (MIG) flats will also be available for bidding, including 316 units at Dwarka Sector 14 and 647 at Lok Nayak Puram.

The inventory to be sold on FCFS basis includes 728 economically weaker section (EWS) flats in Dwarka Sector 19B, 316 lower-income group (LIG) units and 1,008 EWS flats in Dwarka Sector 14, 224 EWS homes in Lok Nayak Puram, as well as over 28,000 flats across categories at Narela which will be sold in different tranches/phases.

The prices start from ₹11.5 lakh for EWS flats, ₹23 lakh for LIG, ₹1 crore for MIG, ₹1.4 crore for HIG, ₹2.5 crore for super HIG, and ₹5 crore for penthouses.

A person may book a flat of their choice as well preferred locality and floor by paying the booking amount on the DDA website. To facilitate the sale of these flats and ownership of multiple houses by members of a family, the authority has done away with an earlier eligibility criteria which mandated that an applicant not own any plot/house in Delhi.

