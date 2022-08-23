DDA to issue more provisional notices to form consortiums

Two more sectors identified as part of land pooling policy

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to issue conditional notices for the formation of consortiums in two more sectors, Zone-L and Zone-PII, which have been identified as part of the urban body’s Land Pooling Policy (LPP), said a senior DDA official on Tuesday.

“A reconciliation process is currently underway, which includes verifying the land records. If everything checks out, we will issue the notices to form landowner consortiums. Most of the sectors which are under consideration for these notices are based in high priority zones,” said the senior DDA official.

Currently, 104 villages — which have been divided into six zones and further divided into 129 sectors — have been identified for land pooling. Sectors where some of the eligibility criteria have been met, such as minimum participation of 70% landowners, have been categorised by the urban body as high priority (Zones: N, L and P-II).

While the DDA first issued the conditional notices in mid-May, in July the urban body announced its plans of issuing more notices.

“For the notices issued in May, the negotiations are still ongoing with the remaining landowners to help achieve contiguity. An extension might be given; however, this is still under consideration,” said the senior DDA official.

Once the notice for consortium formation in a particular sector is issued, it becomes the responsibility of landowners, who have expressed their interest in LPP, to convince the remaining landowners of that particular sector to pool in their land parcels, so that the minimum threshold of 70% contiguous land is reached and the sector becomes eligible for development works.

According to the DDA, the notices have been issued to landowners on the condition that they ensure contiguity in land within 90 days, failing which, the “notice shall be deemed cancelled or withdrawn automatically”.

The LPP has been notified on two occasions — in 2013 and 2018 — while no development works have taken off under the policy due to the failure in meeting the minimum thresholds of contiguity and participation.

As of July 27, a total of 6973 applicants, with 7,317 hectares of land, have expressed interest in the LPP. However, this area is only 38.36% of the total land (19,074 hectares) that has been earmarked for land pooling.