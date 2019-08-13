DDA to install separate STPs to provide treated water to 10 parks

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is in the process of installing sewage treatment plants across the national capital that will provide treated water to be used in parks.

Earlier this year, the urban body, along with the Delhi Jal Board, had started supplying treated water to various parks in Dwarka and south Delhi. However, following technical issues that surfaced, the DDA is now installing sewage treatment plants in 10 parks to facilitate direct supply of treated water.

“In the first phase, pipelines were placed and DJB was supplying the treated water which was being supplied to the parks. However, in some areas it turned out to be a hassle. As a result, the DDA has decided to have its own STPs so that the untreated water from DJB can be treated by the urban body itself,” said a senior DDA official.

Work in progress

While one STP at the children’s park in Dilshad Garden is already functional, work on five other STPs at Satpullah lake, Shalimar Bagh, Harsh Vihar, Jahangirpuri and Jhandewalan is under progress, officials said.

“For five other STPs the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) is under progress. This is for parks at Manak Vihar, Gokal Pur I-Pocket, Dilshad Garden, LSR GK-1 and Pocket A-10 Kalkaji,” the official added.

Expressing concern over the depleting ground water, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) last year had directed the Delhi Jal Board to convene a meeting on the supply of treated water to parks in South Delhi.

The green panel had also directed the State government to provide a detailed report on the laying of pipeline dedicated for the supply of treated water.