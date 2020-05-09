DDA to inspect properties in non-containment zones

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday said it will resume inspection of properties in unauthorised colonies for the grant of ownership rights, in all areas except those in containment zones.

“The surveyors will contact the applicants in advance and will visit the properties of the willing applicants only. The surveyors have been advised to strictly adhere to the social distancing norms and take other necessary precautions prescribed,” the DDA said in a statement.

The GIS mapping of 70,000 registrants have been completed, while 65,000 residents have received their GIS survey ID, the urban body said while asking the latter to file their detailed application on the online portal.

The DDA further added that in a bid to continue services during the ongoing lockdown, back-end scrutiny of applications will be carried out as the scheme is completely online.

“Online Deficiency Memo will be issued, if any deficiency is noticed. Applicants who receive online Deficiency Memos are advised to file their replies online itself. They can correct or update their applications online,” the statement read.

The land-owning agency also said that processing centres in Dwarka, Pitampura, Hauz Khas and Laxmi Nagar are functional even during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

“The execution of authorisation slip or conveyance deed of all mature cases will also be started shortly. The officials of processing centres have been advised to take all precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19. The number of visitors will be scheduled according to the space and facilities available in each processing centre so that social distancing norms can be strictly adhered to,” the DDA said.