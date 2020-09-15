DDA to hold ‘Youth Sabhas’ to discuss MPD-2041 process

The Delhi Development Authority on September 18 will interact with the city’s youth as a part of its planning process for the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi 2041.
Three “Youth Sabhas” will also be conducted by the urban body for this purpose. “One of the most important stakeholders are the youth, who form a significant portion of the population. To get insights from the youth of Delhi, a series of ‘Youth Sabhas’ are being organised. The objective of these meetings is to understand the issues faced by the youth [aged between 18 and 30] in the city and discuss possible planning solutions,” the urban body said.
The sessions will be spread across the months of September and October, the DDA said.
In the run-up to the preparation of the new master plan, the land-owning agency has been holding online discussions and meetings.
While one such meeting, with residents of unauthorised colonies, has already taken place, the DDA will be conducting an online meeting with resident welfare associations of planned colonies on September 17.
