DDA to hold online public consultation meet

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will interact with residents of urban and rural villages of the Capital, in an online discussion, on October 7. The meeting is a part of the series of consultations which the urban body is undertaking over the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) – 2041.

“The objective of this meeting is to understand the issues faced by residents living in these villages and discuss possible planning solutions. So far, three meetings have been held with residents and resident welfare associations of plotted, group housing and unauthorised colonies,” a DDA official said.

The urban body has also held two Youth Sabhas in a bid to interact with the city’s youth pertaining to the new master plan.

