DDA to give 300 more flats to govt. for quarantine use

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to hand over around 300 vacant flats in Narela to the Delhi government over the next couple of days for use as quarantine facilities.

The flats are in addition to the 1,400 already handed over to the State government by the urban body to lodge those meant to be quarantined following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Senior DDA officials said over 4,500 vacant flats were available in Narela, all newly constructed but not offered under any previous housing schemes due to lack of certain infrastructure.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “Around 200-300 flats are being prepared and are likely to be handed over in the next 2-3 days. These flats were lying vacant as earlier there was an issue with the approach road among other things. But the road was constructed a few months ago.”

“The particular pocket where the flats are located in an in a secluded area and the full pocket is isolated,” Mr. Kapoor added.

Another senior DDA official said the flats are 1BHK Low Income Group housing ones. The flats being offered are in pockets G-2 and G-6, the official added.