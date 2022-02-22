DDA to allot housing to 679 JJ households under slum rehab project 

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday said that 679 households from the Bhoomiheen Camp – jhuggi jhopri (JJ) cluster – in Kalkaji, were eligible to receive economically weaker section (EWS) houses, as part of the agency’s in-situ slum rehabilitation project at A-14 Kalkaji Extension.

While the project was also aimed at providing EWS flats for households in two other nearby camps – Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Lal Camp, a senior DDA official said that providing housing for people from these two camps would “not happen soon and will take three to four years”.

According to the Kalkaji project, which was conceived in 2011, EWS flats were to be allotted to 2700 households based in the Bhoomiheen Camp. However, the DDA stated the documents of only 679 households fulfilled the eligibility criteria. The remaining households have been requested to submit the required documents.

“Many slum dwellers were unable to provide documents such as ration cards, voter cards and other mandatory documents, required to fulfill the eligibility. If they are unable to meet the eligibility criteria, they will have to leave the slum cluster and will be forcibly removed if they resist. The tenders for the housing scheme of the other two camps will be floated soon,” the senior official said.

The in-situ slum rehabilitation projects are a part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, which is implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the objective of ensuring proper housing to eligible slum dwellers, and to people from the low, middle-income groups, and economically weaker sections (EWS).

According to the DDA, allotment-cum-demand letters will be issued to the 679 eligible households “shortly”. A draw of lots for the same was conducted on February 17.

“All eligible JJ dwellers of Bhoomiheen Camp are to be shifted to built-up EWS flats at Pocket A-14, Kalkaji Extension constructed by DDA, on In-house Design and build model, on payment of ₹1,42,000/- including ₹30,000/- as maintenance charges for 5 years,” the agency, in its press note, stated.