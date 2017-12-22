DDA to act as facilitator in land pooling policy

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday announced that the land pooling policy has been further simplified and that now, the urban body will be acting as a facilitator and planner for expeditious execution of the policy.

After a meeting with DDA chairman and Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, the urban body said, “DDA will now act as a facilitator, regulator and planner. The developer entity will retain 60% of the pooled land and hold the remaining 40% on behalf of the DDA, to be surrendered as and when required to the DDA or the service-providing agencies for development.”

“Sixty per cent of the land shall be utilised by the developer entity or consortium for development of residential, commercial, public and semi-public facilities as per the policy” read the DDA statement.

In October, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri and Mr. Baijal had decided to limit the urban body’s role in the policy to the extent that the transfer of land to the DDA was not required.

The land pooling policy which was announced in 2013, was expected to give an impetus to DDA’s plans of building sub-cities like Narela, Rohini and Dwarka and also tackle issues pertaining to large-scale acquisitions which left farmers dissatisfied.

Further, the Delhi Development Authority said that existing provisions with respect to fragmented land holdings and condition of return of land within a five-kilometre distance, had been excluded and instead a provision for achieving a vertical mix of uses had been introduced.

Single-window system

“New concept of Form Based Codes, in lieu of segregated land use controls has been introduced to regulate building and site level aspects of new developments. The entire process of pooling shall be carried out by means of a single-window system and a two-stage grievance redressal mechanism shall be setup within the DDA” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the DDA also said that a draft policy had been proposed to integrate parcels of land for the overall development of the National Capital through spatial planning and facilitation of basic infrastructure and services.