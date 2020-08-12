DDA ties up with CSCs to speed up ownership rights registration

NEW DELHI

12 August 2020 23:59 IST

Residents of illegal colonies can register at the nearest centre

In a bid to facilitate residents of unauthorised colonies register for grant of ownership rights, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has tied up with Common Service Centres (CSCs).

Senior officials of the urban body explained that partnering with the CSCs will be beneficial to residents of unauthorised colonies as they will be able to walk into the nearest centres and get registered.

While earlier there were around 30 functional help desks set up by the DDA, officials said that with nearly 2,500 CSCs in the city, access to the registration process will get widened.

Advertising

Advertising

Conveyance deeds

So far, the DDA has seen approximately 2.9 lakh registrations with around 20,000 completing the process. Over 1,000 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips have also been handed out by the land-owning agency.

The online portal for the grant of ownership rights was launched in December last year and as of February, the DDA received around 2.32 lakh registrations, according to data.

DDA Vice-Chancellor Anurag Jain told The Hindu that work on granting of ownership rights has “picked up speed” in the last month with around 200 registries handed out per month.

“The work has really picked up and each step has reasonably quickened. There are several levels to the registration, including GIS mapping, verification of the same and so on. The project is being monitored at every level regularly. Once the CSC service is rolled out we are hopeful that more registrations will follow,” said Mr. Jain. Residents of illegal colonies who have completed the entire application process are likely to be granted ownership rights within 180 days.

The Centre had, last year, approved the proposal for granting ownership rights to those living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Of the 1,797 unauthorised colonies registered with the Delhi government in 2008, 66 affluent colonies are not eligible for conferring rights.