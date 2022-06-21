DDA suspends two assistant engineers

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has suspended two assistant engineers, according to an order dated June 17.

The development comes shortly after Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena’s visit to the flats constructed for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at Kalkaji extension, as part of the urban body’s in-situ slum rehabilitation project.

According to a senior DDA official, the L-G upon inspecting houses at the site found some facilities left incomplete.

“The assistant engineers reasoned that the fittings, which include switches and other facilities, were at the risk of being stolen. However, the L-G’s primary concern was the condition of the flats,” said the senior official.

The official added that the disciplinary action was initiated at the directions of the L-G.

According to the urban body’s preliminary survey, the JJ cluster has 2890 eligible households while a total of 3,024 flats have been constructed for the rehabilitation project.

On Friday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted the second draw of lots for 903 households of the Bhoomiheen Camp JJ cluster in Kalkaji, as part of its in-situ slum rehabilitation project. In February, the DDA conducted the first draw of lots in which allotment-cum-demand letters were issued to 673 households.

The in-situ slum rehabilitation projects are part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, which is implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the objective of ensuring proper housing for eligible slum dwellers and for people from the low, middle-income groups and EWS categories.