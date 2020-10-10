DDA suggests changes to MPD-2021

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday recommended changes to the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) – 2021 to include stockists and wholesale dealers of medicines and drugs in mixed use regulations.

The proposal to notify the amendment to the existing master plan was made in a meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal, who is also the DDA Chairman.

The urban body in a statement said: “Various representations from the Drugs Control Department as well as chemist and distribution authorities were received regarding grant or renewal of drug sale licenses in residential plots or flats. Accordingly, the authority recommended the inclusion of stockists and dealers of medicines and drugs in mixed use regulations in MPD 2021.” This will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for issuance of notifications.

Adoption of parks

In a bid to promote greenery in the Capital, the land-owning agency also approved a proposal by which public sector undertaking, authorities or boards constituted under the government and RWAs can adopt parks of any size instead of the minimum 3 acre parks, which was the norm earlier.

“The park would be available for adoption initially for three years, after which adoption may be extended further in instalments of three years with DDA’s approval up to a maximum period of 12 years or till it is under the jurisdiction of DDA, in case of handing over of the park to local authorities, whichever is earlier,” the urban body said.

Land for Ravidas Temple

The authority also approved allotment of 400 square metres of land for Guru Ravidas Temple in Jahapanah city forest for further process like approval from the forest department for dereservation and so on.

“As an exception in this case, the authority dispensed with the ‘auction’ as the only mode of land allotment. Further, to facilitate allotment, change of land use of said land from recreational to public & semi-public for religious purpose was also recommended. A public notice will now be issued inviting objections/suggestions from the public for this purpose,” the DDA said.