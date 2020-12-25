DDA suggests 12 nodes, other changes to TOD policy

Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar to be part of the first phase of development

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has suggested a few modifications, including identification of 12 nodes, to the Transit-Oriented Development policy.

Senior officials said the DDA has identified Kashmere Gate, Nizamuddin/Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar Multi-modal transit hubs as some of the TOD nodes.

They will be taken up in the first phase alongside the New Delhi Railway station, Trilokpuri metro station, Jangpura RRTS station and Mukundpur metro station.

A senior DDA official said: “TOD nodes are the select mass transit stations and their influence zones identified by the DDA. The provisions of this regulation shall only be applicable in the influence zones of such identified TOD nodes. A TOD approach in Delhi will help in bringing people and jobs closer to mass transit and lead to walkable, mixed-use developments within influence zones of transit stations.”

Influence Zone Plans

The land-owning agency has also proposed the preparation of Influence Zone Plans (IZP), which will cover recommendations for area improvement pertaining to traffic and parking management plan, integration of projects over station development, if applicable and projects for the improvement of open spaces, public spaces, location of vending zones and so on, officials said.

“An IZP will be prepared to assess existing traffic patterns and the potential impact of new development. An audit of streets to review walkability, mapping of ongoing and existing infrastructure projects or other public works by various service providing agencies, in the node will also be carried out,” the official said.