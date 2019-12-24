DDA signs MoU with Railways for development of stations

The Delhi Development Authority on Monday said a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rail Land Development Authority along with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation was signed on December 19 pertaining to the development and redevelopment of the Anand Vihar and Bijwasan stations.
The urban body said: “The two stations are built over a part of land allotted by the DDA to theRailways. The DDA and the Railways have agreed for commercial development over this land on the basis of revenue sharing. This paves for infrastructure development of the city.” The Railways can now utilise DDA’s land for any commercial and residential development, the DDA added.
