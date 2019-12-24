Delhi

DDA signs MoU with Railways for development of stations

more-in

Railways can now use the land-owning agency’s land for commercial, residential purpose

The Delhi Development Authority on Monday said a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rail Land Development Authority along with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation was signed on December 19 pertaining to the development and redevelopment of the Anand Vihar and Bijwasan stations.

The urban body said: “The two stations are built over a part of land allotted by the DDA to theRailways. The DDA and the Railways have agreed for commercial development over this land on the basis of revenue sharing. This paves for infrastructure development of the city.” The Railways can now utilise DDA’s land for any commercial and residential development, the DDA added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 12:29:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/dda-signs-mou-with-railways-for-development-of-stations/article30383824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY