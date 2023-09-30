DDA seals Roshanara Club, disbands management

September 30, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi Development Authority sealed the 100-year-old Roshanara Club at 6 a.m. on Friday.

The authority, in a statement, said the club had extended its premises “illegally occupying land worth thousands of crores for years” and allowed encroachment on at least 3.5 acres worth ₹180 crore out of the 23.29 acres it was leased. The DDA also said it has disbanded the current management, which it will replace with a new body.

The club is popularly known as the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Manish Aggarwal, the erstwhile president of the club’s managing committee, termed the sealing illegal.

“In 2013, the club made representations to the DDA, requesting a lease extension. We were given a one-year extension. Since then, we have been in touch with the authorities to grant us further extensions,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

“However, they sent a sealing notice unexpectedly in April. We contested this in a court in Delhi. However, the DDA showed up unannounced this morning and started the sealing processes,” he added.

‘Will challenge in court’

Mr. Aggarwal said they will contest the sealing drive in court.

In its statement, the DDA dismissed the allegations, saying that a Delhi court had upheld the eviction notice.

A former club member, now a Delhi and District Cricket Association official, who wished to remain anonymous, also described the sealing drive as illegal.

In a statement on Friday, the DDA said, “Earnest endeavours will be made to start the functioning of the club at the earliest after carrying out the necessary changes, revamp, repair, and upkeep of its premises.”