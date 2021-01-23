DDA scheme sees 46,500 applications in 3 weeks

New Delhi

23 January 2021 23:54 IST

Urban body says portal open till next month for over 1, 000 flats across EWS, LIG, MIG and HIG categories

A new housing scheme of the Delhi Development Authority has seen nearly 46,500 applications within the first three weeks of launch.

Under the new scheme, 1,354 flats across Jasola, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Rohini are on offer. The flats vary across categories — from EWS, LIG (Low Income Group) to MIG (Middle Income Group) and HIG (High Income Group) — based on prices.

As of Tuesday, the data provided by senior DDA officials showed that around 8,550 applicants have submitted their applications while 2,325 have completed the payment process. Interested stakeholders are required to deposit an application fee. While those in the EWS category are required to pay ₹25,000, those applying under the LIG category are required to pay ₹1 lakh, and those applying under the MIG and HIG categories have to pay ₹2 lakh.

Out of total flats on offer, around 1,200 are newly constructed flats while the rest of them are from older inventories.

Principal Commissioner of Housing at the DDA, Rajiv Gandhi said: “The flats in Vasant Kunj are the ones from the older scheme. Around 100 such flats are from previous inventories and they include units that were surrendered by people for various reasons.”

In earlier housing schemes, the DDA had faced several issues such as flats remaining unsold due to connectivity issues, lack of infrastructure in the locality and size of the flats. However, officials said that the newly constructed flats are well-connected and have seen a surge in demand.

The 215 HIG 3-BHK flats offered by the urban body in Jasola Pocket 9B are located within a few metres of the Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh Metro Station on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line. Equipped with modern facilities, these flats owners will not face last-mile connectivity issues, officials said.

“The new flats are modern and in multi-storey buildings. This time, the response has been great and even the locations are in great demand. Those interested in a South Delhi address will also be able to get flats in Jasola and Vasant Kunj. Even in Dwarka, a lot of investment is taking place, including the convention centre and other projects carried out by the DDA such as the golf courses,” said Mr. Gandhi.

The application portal for the housing scheme will be active till February 16, according to the DDA.

The land-owning agency has also made the provision for inspections by interested stakeholders at each of the sites where they can visit the model flats. According to the DDA, eligible applicants would be considered for allotment through a computerised draw based on the random number technique.

“The draw shall be held in the presence of independent observers and the process streamed online,” officials said.