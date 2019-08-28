DDA sacks 10 officials for ‘corrupt practices’

The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday said that it has sacked its 10 officials for alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

The rank of these 10 officials are — assistant director (ministerial), assistant accounts officer, two assistant engineers (civil), four junior engineers (civil), assistant section officer and a sectional officer (horticulture), the DDA said in a statement.

DDA Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor said orders for sacking have already been issued for some of these employees.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DDA said it has “started a drive to weed out dead woods from the department and is in the process of premature retirement of its 10 group-B gazetted and non-gazetted officers/officials from the services of the authority under the provisions of FR-56(j)/Rule-48 of CCS (Pension) Rules-1972.”