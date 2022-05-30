DDA reopens window for its land pooling scheme

Agency says this is the “last chance” for landowners to form consortiums in three high priority sectors

Agency says this is the “last chance” for landowners to form consortiums in three high priority sectors

In yet another effort to spruce up the image of its Land Pooling Policy (LPP), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced that it has reopened the application window for the scheme for a period of 90 days, till August 25.

Currently, 104 villages — which have been divided into six zones and further divided into 129 sectors — have been identified for land pooling.

The move comes over a week after the urban body issued conditional notices for the formation of consortiums in three high priority sectors — Sector 10-A (in Zone-N), and Sectors 2 and 3 (in Zone-P-II) — where 70% participation of landowners has been achieved.

The DDA, in its public notice, said its latest window for LPP is the “last chance” for the remaining landowners in the three sectors to become a part of the consortium formation.

According to the LPP, apart from a minimum participation rate of 70%, contiguous land of 70% is mandatory for the formation of landowners’ consortium in a sector. While the minimum participation rate has been achieved in multiple sectors, contiguity is yet to be achieved, which has turned out to be a major roadblock that has stopped development works under LPP from taking off.

“If the three sectors achieve minimum contiguity and the remaining landowners decide to participate at a later stage; then they will get only 55% of the land in return,” said a senior DDA official.

According to the current policy, 60% of the land can be utilised by the owners or developer entity for developing residential and commercial facilities. The remaining 40% of the land has to be surrendered to service providing agencies, such as the DDA, for infrastructural development works such as laying road networks, sewerage systems and developing parks.

Since the DDA opened its window for land pooling in February 2019, a total area of 7,275.45 hectares from a total of 6,922 applications has been registered.

With the urban body deciding to welcome applications through yet another window, DDA aims to boost the dying interest in its scheme.