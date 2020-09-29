DDA proposal bats for ‘housing for all’ in city

It paves way for JJ cluster development

In a bid to facilitate the development of JJ colonies in the city, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved a proposal to allow a maximum floor area ratio (FAR) of 300 on the remunerative component with a flexible mix of uses irrespective of the land use of the particular pocket.

The existing provisions in the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021 provide for the minimum residential component of the land area for rehabilitation of squatters to be 60% and maximum area of remunerative use to be 40%, officials said.

“As on date, the remunerative component could only be developed as per the land-use and the FAR permissible under that category. The approved proposal will pave the way for the development of JJ clusters and help in achieving the goal of housing for all in Delhi. The approved proposal will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for approval,” a senior DDA official explained.

Change in land use

In an authority meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDA chairman, the urban body also approved the change of land use at the Integrated Freight Complex, Ghazipur from commercial to utility to facilitate setting up of a waste processing plant.

The land-owning agency also approved a proposal to give homebuyers the option to choose preferred flats under the DDA housing schemes.

“Homebuyers will be given this option on modest preferential location charges. This will be based on the unit’s floor location, corner location, facing green area of facing main road. No preferential location charges will be charged for allotment of ground floor flats or preferred floor to persons with disability,” the DDA said.

Additionally, group housing plots will be disposed of through auctions following requisite approvals from the Centre.

To facilitate the expansion of essential facilities at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences Hospital in Vasant Kunj, the DDA has changed the land use of around 5.7 acres from residential to public and semi-public.

Operational structures

The urban body further added, “Other modifications in the MPD-2021 which were approved were to incorporate operational structures relating to Regional Rapid Transit System corridors similar to exemption given to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Relaxation of parking norms for State Bhawans and guest houses were also approved.”

At the meeting, land use of around 0.66 acres was also changed from commercial and part residential to the government for the construction of a CISF building at the CGO complex in Lodhi Road, officials said.