DDA probe panel submits recommendations to L-G

The board of enquiry of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday submitted recommendations for amendments to the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021, said Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

“The DDA authority meeting will be held on February 27 at Lieutenant-Governor’s Office for acceptance of the recommendations,” said Mr. Gupta.

The recommendations have been submitted after taking into account the objections and suggestions put forth by individuals, traders and residents’ welfare associations after the DDA announced the proposed amendments.

The DDA had earlier proposed amendments to MPD 2021 by introducing uniform Floor Area Ratio for both commercial and residential properties. Since December, a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee has been carrying out sealing drives here along with the civic bodies. Delhi traders have been protesting against the ongoing sealing drives since the past few weeks.