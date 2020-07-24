DDA portal for master plan to engage public

The Delhi Development Authority on Thursday announced the launch of a “Public Engagement Portal for Master Plan for Delhi-2041” to share information regarding preparation of the new master plan and also to receive feedback from the public.
At a review committee meeting, chaired by DDA V-C Anurag Jain, major focus was thrust on a public engagement strategy for the Master Plan for Delhi-2041, the urban body said.
‘Shared vision’
“The portal will share information on the preparation of MPD-2041 as well as a number of visioning and perception surveys for resident feedback. Date and time of public consultation meetings and events shall be shared on the portal to enable residents of Delhi to participate in the MPD-2041 preparation process and shape a shared vision for developing the city,” read the DDA statement.
A comprehensive stakeholder engagement process is under way, since 2019, according to the land owning agency. “The first step was to have focused group discussions with experts, professionals, civil society groups on specific aspects such as environment, health, pollution, heritage, mobility, renewable energy, gender issues, urban design creation of public spaces among others. In the coming months, a wider outreach will be done for extensive public engagement,” the statement read. The public meetings will be held online for August and September, the DDA said.
