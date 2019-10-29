DDA plea challenging compensation dismissed

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a petition moved by the Delhi Development Authority challenging a district forum order that directed the urban body to compensate a complainant by paying ₹2 lakh over a land dispute.

The directions came when the apex consumer forum was hearing a complaint that alleged that the urban body had cancelled the allotment to a plot despite the petitioner depositing a registration fee of ₹1,500.

Letter not served

While the DDA contended that the complainant had failed to make the subsequent payments, the latter maintained that the letter of demand was not served upon the complainant.

However, the NCDRC said, “It is apparent that there is a concurrent finding of the fact of the forum below based on evidence that the demand-cum-allotment letter and the notices were never served upon the allottee and thus the allottee had no knowledge of the allotment and the demand by the DDA.”

The Bench said, “The cause of action, therefore, could not be said to have started for the date of issuance of an allotment-cum-demand letter or the date of cancellation. It has to start from the date when the allottee learned of the cancellation of the allotment. From that point of view, the complaint was not barred by limitation.”

While dismissing the review plea, the consumer panel held, “The DDA has failed to point out any miscarriage of justice or that the for below have wrongly exercised their jurisdiction.”