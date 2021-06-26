DDA plans webinars to discuss draft master plan

Talks will focus on major development goals in document

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday said a series of webinars will be organised between July 1 and July 20 on the various aspects of the draft Master Plan for Delhi – 2041, which was recently put in the public domain for suggestions and objections from stakeholders.

In a statement, the DDA said: “As part of the MPD 2041 preparation, a series of webinars are being organised. This will facilitate citizens to understand the draft plan better and give more constructive suggestions to the draft plan.”

Environment, economy, culture, heritage and public spaces will be discussed in a webinar on July 1. Shelters and social infrastructure, and transport and mobility on July 6. Physical infrastructure and spatial development framework on July 13, and the last session on July 20 will cover plan monitoring evaluation, development code and development control norms.