‘DDA owes ₹2,000 cr. to North, South civic bodies’

New Delhi

24 January 2021 00:01 IST

AAP demands explanation from BJP

The AAP on Saturday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the Central government owes more than ₹2,000 crore to theh North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

“AAP demands that the BJP should immediately disclose why they have not taken any initiative to get this money from the DDA because both civic bodies and the DDA are under the BJP,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

“The DDA owes around ₹857 crore to the BJP-ruled North Corporation till March 31, 2018. Based on this figure, if we calculate the number today, then it becomes ₹1,200 crore. Similarly, the DDA owes around ₹535 crore to the SDMC. If we calculate all the zones then it comes that the DDA owes around ₹2000 crore to the North body and the SDMC,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bharadwaj said that the party wants to know from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta the steps taken to bring this money from the DDA.