DDA notifies development on privately owned lands

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a notification for enabling the planned development of privately owned lands in the Capital, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said on Thursday.

“The policy will be applicable on the private land pockets which have been left over from the planned development, which could not be acquired and land pockets for which acquisition proceedings have been quashed by the courts” the Ministry said.

The notification states that development on the privately-owned land will be in “consonance with the land use as notified” in the Master Plan, the Centre said.

“Earlier as per MPD-1962, the process of planned development was based on large-scale acquisition and development of land. Later in MPD-2021, a critical reform has been envisaged in the prevailing land policy and facilitating public-private partnership,” read the statement.

However, the Ministry also said that the policy will not be applicable on the areas falling in land pockets under the ridge, regional parks, reserved forest areas, monument regulated zones and others.

Not applicable areas

“This policy shall not be applicable on the areas falling in Zone O, covered under water bodies, disputed lands and land parcels which are already eligible for land pooling,” read the statement.