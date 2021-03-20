DDA nod for commercial complex pending: DMRC

NEW DELHI

Maintain greenery to mitigate adverse impact'

Following a plea seeking action against a proposed commercial complex to be built by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station, the DMRC told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) while it had obtained requisite approvals from the Union Urban Affairs Ministry, approvals from other agencies like Delhi Development Authority (DDA) were pending.

Based on the recommendations of an NGT-appointed committee, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the DMRC to ensure maintenance of adequate greenery to mitigate the adverse impact of the project.

The green panel also said that a committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, DDA and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Delhi would monitor the survival of transplanted trees apart from evolving a plan for mitigation measures against air pollution on account of traffic and congestion based on authentic and realistic data.

Earlier the NGT had constituted a committee to conduct carrying carrying capacity studies.

The committee, in its report, had said, “The project proponent must ensure that all necessary permission, approvals, permission, clearance conditions must be complied with at all times. An undertakng may be submitted by the project proponent that no groundwater will be extracted during the construction phase. During construction and occupancy phase of the project, all environmental norms and proposed mitigation measures should be strictly adhered to by the project proponent.”

The committee also said that the recommendations would stand withdrawn or cancelled automatically if the size of the project was enhanced or proposed mitigation measures were flouted.