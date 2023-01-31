DDA mulls revising slum rehabilitation policy

January 31, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The work on six of the Delhi Development Authority’s in situ slum rehabilitation projects is yet to start due to poor response from developers to the bids invited by the urban body, a senior DDA official said.

The in situ slum rehabilitation projects are part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), which is implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the objective of ensuring proper housing to low- and middle-income groups and economically weaker sections (EWS) of society.

The six projects — which comprise houses for the EWS spread across 10 slum clusters in Dilshad Garden, Haiderpur, Pitampura and Rohini areas — are to be executed on a public-private partnership model.

Under this model, the developer undertakes the construction of the EWS housing units while being offered a remunerative component to cover its costs.

“However, we may consider revisions to the policy, specifically in connection to the remunerative component for the developer. This is because of the poor response from developers over the remunerative component not being attractive enough which has resulted in a delay in the projects,” said the senior DDA official.

Focus on remuneration

The senior official added that the urban body will focus on making the remunerative component more attractive for developers with options for the latter to increase their cash flow.

“Ultimately, we need to ensure a system for the smooth execution of all projects under this policy. We cannot afford giving viability gap funding to the developer on a regular basis. So, we need to make the policy more attractive for the developers,” the senior official added.