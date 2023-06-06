ADVERTISEMENT

DDA marks World Environment Day with plantation drive at Yamuna Vatiika

June 06, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

500 chinar and 500 cherry blossom saplings planted at 450-acre Yamuna Vatiika; L-G says DDA making efforts to restore Yamuna floodplains and mitigate direct pollution into the river

Satvika Mahajan

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (centre) with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi (second from left) at the plantation driver at Yamuna Vatiika in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday organised a plantation drive at Yamuna Vatiika, which is undergoing a makeover as part of the restoration and rejuvenation project of the Yamuna floodplains.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who serves as the DDA chairman, and Minister of State for Culture & External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi participated in the drive, where 500 chinar and 500 cherry blossom saplings were planted.

Spread across 450 acres from the Old Railway Bridge to the ITO Barrage, Yamuna Vatiika is located on the western bank of the floodplains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saxena said the DDA is making efforts to restore the floodplains and mitigate direct pollution into the Yamuna. He added he hopes that the project will provide a recreational space for residents of areas such as the eastern banks of the river, Daryaganj, Kashmere Gate and the Walled City.

Under the Yamuna Vatiika makeover, a 10-acre garden with seasonal flowers, walkways, jogging/cycling tracks, eco-friendly temporary structures for eateries and cafeteria, public utilities, an event area, bio-retention zone, an adventure zone with a play area as well as a viewing deck will be developed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US