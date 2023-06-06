HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DDA marks World Environment Day with plantation drive at Yamuna Vatiika

500 chinar and 500 cherry blossom saplings planted at 450-acre Yamuna Vatiika; L-G says DDA making efforts to restore Yamuna floodplains and mitigate direct pollution into the river

June 06, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan
Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (centre) with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi (second from left) at the plantation driver at Yamuna Vatiika in Delhi on Monday.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (centre) with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi (second from left) at the plantation driver at Yamuna Vatiika in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday organised a plantation drive at Yamuna Vatiika, which is undergoing a makeover as part of the restoration and rejuvenation project of the Yamuna floodplains.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who serves as the DDA chairman, and Minister of State for Culture & External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi participated in the drive, where 500 chinar and 500 cherry blossom saplings were planted.

Spread across 450 acres from the Old Railway Bridge to the ITO Barrage, Yamuna Vatiika is located on the western bank of the floodplains.

Mr. Saxena said the DDA is making efforts to restore the floodplains and mitigate direct pollution into the Yamuna. He added he hopes that the project will provide a recreational space for residents of areas such as the eastern banks of the river, Daryaganj, Kashmere Gate and the Walled City.

Under the Yamuna Vatiika makeover, a 10-acre garden with seasonal flowers, walkways, jogging/cycling tracks, eco-friendly temporary structures for eateries and cafeteria, public utilities, an event area, bio-retention zone, an adventure zone with a play area as well as a viewing deck will be developed.

Related Topics

Delhi / environmental issues

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.