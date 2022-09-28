DDA likely to issue conditional notice for LPP

As of July 27, 6973 applicants, with 7,317 hectares of land, have expressed interest in the LPP

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
September 28, 2022 01:38 IST

DDA headquarters. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is soon likely to issue a conditional notice for the formation of a consortium at Sector -17A in Zone- N, identified as part of the urban body’s land pooling policy (LPP), according to a senior DDA official. 

The urban body first issued conditional notices for consortium formation in May to landowners in three sectors in Zones N and P-II. 

The conditional notices provide the landowners, who have expressed their interest in the LPP, a period of 90 days to convince the remaining landowners to participate and ensure a minimum of 70% contiguous land in a sector earmarked for the LPP. The failure to convince other owners to pool in their land parcels within the stipulated time results in the notices being cancelled or withdrawn. 

In late August, the DDA extended the deadline for land pooling applications to September 30, from its previous deadline of August 25. 

“We have received close to 140 applications by owners who are willing to pool in 130 hectares of land, since the portal for applications was reopened in May. More conditional notices may be issued in the meanwhile. We are also reaching out to convince landowners in the remaining zones to participate in the policy,” said the DDA official.

Currently, 104 villages — which have been divided into six zones and further divided into 129 sectors — have been identified for land pooling.

Sectors where some of the eligibility criteria have been met – such as minimum participation of 70% landowners – have been categorised by the urban body as high priority (Zones: N, L and P-II).

As of July 27, 6973 applicants, with 7,317 hectares of land, have expressed interest in the LPP. However, this area is only 38.36% of the total land (19,074 hectares) that has been earmarked for land pooling.

The senior DDA official said that the urban body has witnessed steady participation only from landowners based in certain sectors located in the high-priority zones.

“However, the landowners in the remaining zones are still waiting to see whether the policy will take-off. This is despite the authority officials holding field visits in the villages,” said the senior DDA official. 

