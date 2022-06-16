DDA likely to hold draw of lots for Kalkaji JJ dwellers tomorrow

Dwellers will receive economically weaker section houses

Dwellers will receive economically weaker section houses

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is likely to hold a draw of lots for 950 eligible JJ households at Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji on Friday. The dwellers will receive economically weaker section (EWS) houses as part of the agency’s in-situ slum rehabilitation project at A-14 Kalkaji Extension, said a senior DDA official on Wednesday.

In February, the urban body had conducted a draw of lots for 679 households (out of 2,700) from the JJ cluster. Deficiency letters were issued to the remaining households and were requested to submit their documents.

The in-situ slum rehabilitation projects are a part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with the objective of ensuring proper housing to eligible slum dwellers and to people from the low, middle-income groups and economically weaker sections (EWS).

2,700 households

A total of 2,700 households from the JJ cluster are to be allotted EWS flats under the Kalkaji project, which was conceived in 2011. The project has a total of 3,024 EWS flats, the senior DDA official said, adding that the remaining houses will be used to accommodate households from nearby JJ clusters.

“We will have to see whether we can accommodate some households from the nearby JJ clusters at the Kalkaji site. But that is subject to vacancy. Apart from this, another project at Kathputli Colony is at the final stage of construction and is likely to be completed this year,” said the official.

Initially, the Kalkaji project was aimed at providing accommodation for households, including the two nearby camps – Navjeevan Camp and JawaharLal Camp. However, a new housing scheme has been developed for the remaining camps, on a public-private partnership (PPP) model which will not happen soon, said the senior DDA official.