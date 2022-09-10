DDA likely to conduct third phase of draw of lots for Kalkaji JJ dwellers

DDA’s in -situ slum rehabilitation project at Kalkaji Extension. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is likely to conduct the third draw of lots for the remaining eligible households at the Bhoomiheen Camp Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) cluster in Kalkaji, as part of its in-situ slum rehabilitation project, a senior DDA official said.

The urban body has identified 2,890 eligible households at the JJ cluster, out of which a total of 1,576 households have been issued allotment-cum-demand letters through the two draws that were held in February and June.

Explaining the process, the senior DDA official added, “We wait for the beneficiaries to pay the amount for the flats, which is followed by some paperwork. Upon completing this process, we hand over the flats to the beneficiaries.” He also said that flats will be issued to all the eligible households within this year.

The in-situ slum rehabilitation projects are part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) scheme, which is implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the objective of ensuring proper housing for eligible slum dwellers and for people from the low, middle-income groups and economically weaker section (EWS) categories.

Under the Kalkaji project, which was first conceived in 2011, the DDA has constructed 3,024 flats — each of which has two rooms, a washroom, a kitchen and a balcony — on a vacant parcel of land at Kalkaji extension, for the eligible households.

According to the DDA, the flats will be allotted to the beneficiaries upon the payment of ₹1,42,000, which includes ₹30,000 as maintenance charges for five years.

Initially, two nearby JJ clusters – Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Lal Camp – were also part of the project. However, a new housing scheme has been developed for these camps, on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Though it is yet to take off.

In January, DDA officials said that work on six in-situ slum rehabilitation projects comprising 10 JJ clusters, to provide 10,337 houses, will start this year. The urban body has floated tenders for these projects.