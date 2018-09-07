DDA likely to approve land pooling policy today

more-in

The Capital’s land pooling policy is likely to be approved by the Delhi Development Authority on Friday, though the floor area ratio (FAR) is expected to be restricted to 200 as opposed to the initially proposed 400, DDA members and officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and DDA member Vijender Gupta said on Thursday that the DDA is likely to approve the policy on Friday.

He added that the Delhi government had failed to ensure adequate water in the city, forcing the DDA to restrict the permissible FAR to 200.

Consequences

Mr. Gupta said the reduction in FAR from 400, which had been the public demand during consultations on the policy, will have “far-reaching” consequences on the development of Delhi.

He said the reduced FAR will be a setback to the Centre’s efforts towards ensuring affordable housing for 20 lakh families.

He said the DDA’s report on the matter had attributed the shortage of water as the reason behind restriction of FAR.

“The report has also recorded that there is shortage of water in the city and there is no hope in near future for augmentation of water supply,” Mr. Gupta’s statement said.

Issue raised

When asked about the development, a senior DDA official said: “The land pooling policy should be approved in the Authority meeting on Friday. We had to restrict the FAR to 200 as there is a shortage of water supply.”

The official added that the DDA had raised the issue during several meetings with Delhi Lieutenant-Governor and DDA chairperson Anil Baijal.

DJB’s responsibility

“Supply of water is the Delhi Jal Board’s responsibility and if there is no water then there is no way that we can start the project. Hence, the FAR was restricted to 200,” the official said.

Once implemented, the policy will allow owners of parcels of land to pool their holdings and sell them to developers, who will construct housing.