DDA launches new housing scheme, over 1K flats on offer

Applicants can only apply via app

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday launched its new housing scheme with around 1,354 flats on offer. These flats are located across the national capital, including Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka, the DDA said.

Under the scheme, 291 EWS or Janta flats, 52 LIG (Low Income Group) flats and 757 MIG (Middle Income Group) 2 BHK flats will be put on offer. Additionally, 2 HIG (High Income Group) 2 BHK flats and 252 HIG 3-BHK flats have also been put on offer.

“Applicants can only apply online through the new AWAAS app developed by the DDA. Applicants who give preference for more than one category will have to deposit the application money for the highest category. The process of application, issuance of demand letter, possession letter, conveyance deed and uploading of documents will be completely done online,” a senior DDA official said.

Computerised draw

The urban body said eligible applicants would be considered for allotment through a computerised draw based on the random number technique.

“The draw shall be held in the presence of independent observers and the process web-streamed,” officials said. The land-owning agency also said the demand-cum-allotment letter would be issued online and and three months prior to the likely date of handing over the possession.

Interested stakeholders will also be able to inspect the flats at their respective sites. “The applicants are advised to visit the site and inspect the flat and satisfy themselves with regard to location, size and cost of the flat before applying for allotment,” a DDA official said.

Also, the same flats will be available for inspection on all 7 days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.